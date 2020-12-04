Footwear News has tapped a lengthy list of celebrities and major industry players to present at its 34th annual FN Achievement Awards.

Footwear News, WWD’s sister publication, revealed Friday that Virgil Abloh, André Leon Talley, Christian Louboutin, Jaden Smith, Jason Momoa, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Holli Rogers, Jill Jacobs, Sydney McLaughlin and Yoon Ahn will present at this year’s virtual ceremony, which will take place on Dec. 8.

The presenters will give out awards to the likes of Cardi B, who is winning Style Influencer of the Year; Brother Vellies designer Aurora James, who is winning the Person of the Year, and designer Amina Muaddi, who is winning Collaborator of the Year for her collaboration with Rihanna’s Fenty fashion brand.

The virtual ceremony will include special appearances from John Legend, Iris Apfel, Manolo Blahnik, Law Roach, Tommy Hilfiger, Jahleel Weaver and Giuseppe Zanotti. Footwear News is also honoring Zappos cofounder Tony Hsieh, who passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 27.

The FN Achievement Awards recognize the rising stars and industry icons in the footwear industry. Other honorees include New Balance for Athletic Brand of the Year, Timberland for Sustainability Leader, Deckers Brand for Company of the Year and the Nike Dunk for Shoe of the Year. Foot Locker chief executive officer Dick Johnson and the late shoe designer Sergio Rossi will receive Hall of Fame awards.

