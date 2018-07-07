Francesca Ruffini, the founder and creative director of For Restless Sleepers, has designed a capsule collection to fete the 60th anniversary of Venice’s prestigious Belmond Hotel Cipriani, located on the Giudecca island.

For the collection, Ruffini, a loyal guest of the hotel, was inspired by a specific type of rose, called Mocenigo, which is also used by fragrance label The Merchant of Venice for the scent diffused throughout the hotel.

In keeping with the inspiration, Ruffini developed a rose pattern, which she splashed on three exclusive styles, all crafted from silk satin. They include a two-piece pajama set, a robe and a pair of shorts. The collection will be sold exclusively at the hotel’s boutique.

Belmond is a luxury hotel franchising firm founded almost 40 years ago with the acquisition of Belmond Hotel Cipriani in Venice. The group now has 49 hotels in exclusive locations, such as St. Petersburg, Santa Barbara, Rio de Janeiro and London.