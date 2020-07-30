Louie Chaban, former director at The Lions, is returning to Ford Models where he has been named director of U.S. Women’s business.

That post hadn’t been occupied at Ford for several years, according to the company.

Chaban will direct the New York Women’s Division and oversee the women’s business across the U.S., reporting to Decio Restelli Ribeiro, president of the group with offices in the U.S., France and Brazil.

Chaban will start in September.

Over the years, Chaban has worked at several different modeling agencies, namely, Ford, The Lions, Elite, DNA, and Women, representing such models Agyness Deyn, Doutzen Kroes, Raquel Zimmermann, Cameron Russell and Jamie Bochert.

“Louie Chaban is returning to Ford where he rocketed the careers of superstars such as Adriana Lima, Karen Elson, Maggie Rizer, and Erin O’Connor to name a few, iconic models who continue to inspire fashion and beauty to this day. Through his personal and professional relationships with his models, designers and fashion photographers, he keeps his finger on the pulse, and I couldn’t to be more excited to welcome him back to the company as Ford approaches its 75th anniversary,” said Ribeiro.