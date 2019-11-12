Forever 21 has tapped multiplatinum Latin American music group CNCO for a capsule collection, launching today at Forever 21 stores in the U.S., Latin America and online.

The 21-piece collection includes ready-to-wear pieces such as graphic T-shirts, sweatshirts, denim jackets and accessories for men and women, ranging in price from $4.99 to $39.99 and featuring CNCO members Christopher Vélez, Richard Camacho, Zabdiel De Jesús, Joel Pimentel and Erick Brian Colón, a newspaper print, world tour merchandise-inspired artwork and the group logo.

“This exclusive collection is a fashion forward take on ‘traditional tour merch’ style pieces,” said Forever 21 executive vice president Linda Chang. “Each garment was designed one-on-one with the band members and features dynamic details and graphics. With a variety of styles ranging from trendy fleece hookups to a newspaper printed bodysuit, there’s something for everyone.”

CNCO was formed on television show La Banda, and in three years has produced two albums, Primera Cita and CNCO, that both topped the Billboard Top Latin Album charts, were nominated for a Latin Grammy, won 10 Latin America Music Awards, six Billboard Latin Music Awards and two iHeartRadio Music Awards, among others, and earned 12 gold and platinum certifications in the U.S. Their latest EP, Que Quienes Somos, has been number one on the Billboard Top Latin Pop Albums chart for 3 weeks.

With a combined 16 million followers on Instagram alone, CNCO, who have been described as “the Latino One Direction” by Rolling Stone, officially crossed into the U.S. market with their first U.S. television performance on “Good Morning America” and North American tour, and were nominated for Best Group at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

“This partnership means a lot to us, because we’ve been following and wearing Forever 21 for a long time,” CNCO said. “To be able to collab with them on our own line and them be open to our ideas and culture is super cool. We’re very honored and thankful, and we really hope people like it!”

Forever 21 is launching this collection after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in late September. The Los Angeles-based fast-fashion retailer it will close most of its locations in Asia and Europe but will continue to operate its stores in the U.S., Mexico and South America.

Through this partnership with CNCO, the retailer will be better able to connect to the Latin American community and its music, which according to Billboard, had its highest growth year in 2018. Artist J Balvin performed a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden in September, and Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform the halftime show of Super Bowl LIV on in February 2020. Both Lopez and J Balvin have worked with Guess Inc.

Related:

Forever 21 Falls, a Fast-fashion Bankruptcy

Thor Equities Tapping Into Mexico’s Bright Future

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez Expands $2 Billion Fragrance Franchise With Promise

WATCH: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate