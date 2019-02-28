Dailylook, the fashion subscription box company backed by investors such as Forever 21 has hired its first fashion director.

The Los Angeles company said it tapped Veronica Black for the new position, in which she’ll be responsible for fashion shoots and content posted to the Dailylook site and social media.

Black joins the firm after operating her own styling company. She also worked as a buyer and head stylist for fast-fashion firm Want My Look and was also assistant to the creative director at Brighton Jewelry.

Black’s hiring came with news the company built out a dedicated page on its web site for stylists, where they have their individual edits in a bid to further personalize the Dailylook experience.

Dailylook launched in 2011 offering customers a single look each day they could then purchase. The model has since moved to a subscription styling service where stylists pull pieces for clients based on data collected for each one.

Conversion is around 80 percent, up from 50 percent, after the company made the switch to software technology stylists use to make their pulls for each box. Members pay a $40 styling fee, which gets waived if pieces in the box are purchased. The company reported members keep 3.5 items on average.

The company continues to maintain its focus on bolstering the premium labels it offers in its boxes, working with brands such as Kate Spade, A.L.C., Equipment and Hudson.

Forever 21 in September funneled $8 million into the company’s Series A, marking the first time the fast-fashion retailer has made an investment in another business. The company in 2013 raised a $2.5 million seed round from investors such as Rachel Zoe, GRP Partners, RRE Ventures, SV Angela and Novel TMT Ventures.

Dailylook’s been profitable the past two years with revenue of more than $20 million.