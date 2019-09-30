Social media users have already begun taking jabs at Forever 21 for filing for bankruptcy.

The fast-fashion retailer — which was sued by singer Ariana Grande earlier this month for $10 million — filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Sunday night, joining a lengthy list of retailers who have struggled to survive in the shifting retail landscape. Along with the bankruptcy, Forever 21 plans to close up to 178 doors in the U.S., and most of its international locations in Asia and Europe.

“This was an important and necessary step to secure the future of our company, which will enable us to reorganize our business and reposition Forever 21,” Linda Chang, executive vice president of Forever 21, said in a statement.

Social media users were quick to react to the news, many poking fun at the fast-fashion retailer claiming it contributed to its own bankruptcy because of its graphic T-shirts featuring seemingly random phrases and some controversial products, like a “neck brace choker” from 2016.

We should have knew #forever21 was doing bad when they started making nonsense🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Ld5vX94YeB — ℭ𝔥𝔞𝔰𝔦𝔱𝔶 𝔐𝔞𝔯𝔦𝔢 ♕ (@iiamchasity) September 30, 2019

Scroll on for more social media reactions to Forever 21’s bankruptcy filing.

I hope no one is wondering why forever 21 is going bankrupt #forever21 pic.twitter.com/tJRgBkf71h — Noelia Arteaga (@noeliaarteaga6) September 30, 2019

#forever21

Going to the sales now be like pic.twitter.com/pRwJsSN9Li — Rasika (@thisisnotrs) September 30, 2019

#forever21 literally could still be thriving if they didn’t have all those unpleasant graphics/sayings on their items like ???? — Laurÿn ✨🍃 (@aestheticlauryn) September 30, 2019

Fashion Nova was the leading cause of Forever 21's demise. There I said it 🤷🏾 #Forever21 #fashionnova — Kelsey (@AdoreMy_Essence) September 30, 2019

So where am I suppose to shop now that #forever21 is closing pic.twitter.com/3em7SvVWHi — AmiyaJ (@AmiyaJ_) September 30, 2019

