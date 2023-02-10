Forever 21 to Partner With Rolling Loud Festivals

Forever 21 is getting into the hip-hop spirit.

The Los Angeles-based retailer has signed a deal with Live Nation to be the official partner of its Rolling Loud festivals, the largest hip-hop music festivals in the world.

As part of the deal, Forever 21 will create limited-edition co-branded womenswear and host in-store events for the festivals that will run throughout 2023 in cities including Los Angeles, Miami and New York City.

“As a brand, we embrace what festivals mean to our consumers — a moment to express themselves through music and fashion,” said Winnie Park, chief executive officer of Forever 21. “We have built a loyal following with our vast festival collections over the years and are excited to offer consumers a new experience through our partnership with Rolling Loud. Bringing attributes of the festival to life in our stores, online and at the festival events, allows brand fans to be a part of the excitement at every touch point as the partnership spans three incredible cities, kicking off in our birthplace, Los Angeles.”

Forever 21 and social media star Bunny Zingler will team up on Bunny’s Bae Bar, an on-site glam shop for Rolling Loud’s general admission and VIP guests. Visitors can pick up hair extensions and hair accessories and stop by for biodegradable glitter makeovers and beauty touch-ups. In addition, the Forever 21 x Rolling Loud fashion collection will also be available for purchase there, along with on-site stylists.

The collection will be sold on-site as well as through Forever 21.

“Forever 21 has always been my go-to place for all things fashion, allowing me to experiment and play with different trends and looks, as my style has evolved throughout the years,” said Zingler, Bunny’s Bae Bar founder. “I’m so excited to partner with the ultimate fashion brand and be able to inspire others to be bold, have fun, and express themselves through not only their festival looks but everyday apparel as well.”

The first collection will pay homage to Los Angeles style from the early 2000s and will feature seven styles featuring grunge art graphics and bold colors palettes in sizes XS to XL. It will include Y2K-inspired cropped tops, cutout dresses, bomber jackets and sweatpants. Subsequent drops will be specific to each festival location.

The line will launch on Feb. 9 in Forever 21 stores, online and on the mobile app. It will also be available for purchase at the Los Angeles Rolling Loud festival from March 3 to 5.