COMING UP ROSES: Los Angeles fast-fashion retailer Forever 21 worked with the sister of the late singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez for an edgy capsule collection.

The offering, called Forever 21 Presents: Selena the White Rose Collection, launches in conjunction with the 22nd anniversary of the movie on the singer.

“We’ve actually been selling Selena products and, in the past, we noticed that every time we brought something in with Selena, it would blow out. So we really wanted to do something special,” said Linda Chang, vice president of merchandising.

Previous merchandise around the songstress mainly consisted of T-shirts with images of her on the front. While this new collection bears a number of graphic T-shirts, sweatshirts and long-sleeves with images of the artist or quotes, the design team worked alongside Quintanilla-Perez’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, to incorporate details, such as a bike short, tie-front purple crop top in a nod to her favorite color and a button pack.

“We did try to separate from what our regular logo collections have been in the past,” Chang said. “With Selena, we really tried to incorporate new, different styles.”

The retailer also tapped celebrity stylist Monica Rose and Vanessa Romo, who appeared on the Univision show “Nuestra Belleza Latina,” to be featured in the campaign for the collection. It marks the first time Forever 21 has worked with Rose in a shoot.

Certain high-traffic doors will see the capsule played up with marketing signage and other imagery.

Pieces from the collection will be available in sizes up to 3X as Forever 21 and others in the industry continue to expand their size ranges.

“Moving forward, we see a lot of potential in the plus-size market,” Chang said. “We’ve been in the market for a while and especially online. From a physical location standpoint, sometimes it’s hard to deliver the full assortment because of the size of the store, but we’ve really been gaining a lot of traffic.”