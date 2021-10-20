Forever 21 and Pantone Team on Collection

Forever 21 is teaming with Pantone for its latest collection.

The retailer has partnered with the color authority to release an athleisure collection that gives a nod to some of Pantone’s brightest colors. The collection includes matching sets, puffer jackets, hoodies, sweatpants, sweaters, tank tops, hats and accessories in colors like Pink Frosting (a soft pink), Adrenaline Rush (a deep red), Dark Purple (a plum hue) and Della Robbia Blue (a gray-toned blue).

Some standout pieces from the collection include a ribbed matching long-sleeve top and leggings set in Blue Haze, a light blue green; a multicolored puffer jacket and track pants that include a mix of blue, pink and yellow hues, and a knitted matching tank top and pants in Pink Frosting. Many of the pieces, such as the puffers and socks, also include the Pantone logo.

Styles from the Forever 21 x Pantone collection. Courtesy

The collection comes over a month after Pantone released its spring 2022 color trend projections prior to New York Fashion Week. The color authority’s projections include five neutral tones and 10 brighter colors that are meant to evoke serenity and revitalization amid the pandemic.

“Brighter colors lift your spirits and let you abandon the rules about color that you learned, when you were older,” said Leatrice Eiseman, the executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, in an interview with WWD. “They bring you back to being a kid again and teach you to celebrate something in your life that will give you pleasure.”

While the Forever 21 collection does not use Pantone’s spring 2022 colors, many of the hues are similar to the projections, especially the two blue colors — Surf the Web (a dark blue) and Della Robbia Blue — which resemble Pantone’s Skydiver and Glacier Lake colors.

The Forever 21 x Pantone collection is available in women’s, men’s and children’s sizing with prices ranging from $8.99 to $22.99.

Styles from the Forever 21 x Pantone collection. Courtesy

Styles from the Forever 21 x Pantone collection. Courtesy

