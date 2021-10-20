×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: October 20, 2021

Business

Jonathan Akeroyd Named CEO of Burberry

Business

Gucci Aria Collection Holds Key to Kering’s Year-end Fortunes

Beauty

The Future of Ulta

Forever 21 and Pantone Team on Collection

The collection offers athleisure pieces inspired by some of Pantone’s bright colors.

Styles from the Forever 21 x Pantone collection Courtesy

Forever 21 is teaming with Pantone for its latest collection.

The retailer has partnered with the color authority to release an athleisure collection that gives a nod to some of Pantone’s brightest colors. The collection includes matching sets, puffer jackets, hoodies, sweatpants, sweaters, tank tops, hats and accessories in colors like Pink Frosting (a soft pink), Adrenaline Rush (a deep red), Dark Purple (a plum hue) and Della Robbia Blue (a gray-toned blue).

Some standout pieces from the collection include a ribbed matching long-sleeve top and leggings set in Blue Haze, a light blue green; a multicolored puffer jacket and track pants that include a mix of blue, pink and yellow hues, and a knitted matching tank top and pants in Pink Frosting. Many of the pieces, such as the puffers and socks, also include the Pantone logo.

Styles from the Forever 21 x Pantone collection. Courtesy

The collection comes over a month after Pantone released its spring 2022 color trend projections prior to New York Fashion Week. The color authority’s projections include five neutral tones and 10 brighter colors that are meant to evoke serenity and revitalization amid the pandemic.

“Brighter colors lift your spirits and let you abandon the rules about color that you learned, when you were older,” said Leatrice Eiseman, the executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, in an interview with WWD. “They bring you back to being a kid again and teach you to celebrate something in your life that will give you pleasure.”

While the Forever 21 collection does not use Pantone’s spring 2022 colors, many of the hues are similar to the projections, especially the two blue colors — Surf the Web (a dark blue) and Della Robbia Blue — which resemble Pantone’s Skydiver and Glacier Lake colors.

The Forever 21 x Pantone collection is available in women’s, men’s and children’s sizing with prices ranging from $8.99 to $22.99.

Styles from the Forever 21 x Pantone collection. Courtesy
Styles from the Forever 21 x Pantone collection. Courtesy

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

