Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 30, 2022

Balenciaga Responds to Campaign Controversy, Photographer Details How It Has Rocked His Life

Former Luxottica, LVMH Executive Andrea Guerra Rumored to Join Prada

China Insight: Reading the Signals of Where China’s Fashion and Beauty Markets Are Headed

Forever 21 to Offer Physical Collection Based on Virtual Line

The retailer had introduced a collection for avatars on Roblox one year ago.

Forever 21
The F21 Metaverse Collection in both its physical and virtual forms. courtesy

Count Forever 21 as the latest retailer to offer physical products tied into the metaverse.

One year ago, the Los Angeles-based company, owned by SPARC, a joint venture between Authentic Brands Group and Simon Property Group, launched a virtual product collection on Roblox. The retailer partnered with Virtual Brand Group, a metaverse creation company, to build a Forever 21 Shop City, a “fashion retail experience” on Roblox, which is also working with brands as varied as Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and PacSun to offer experiences in the metaverse.

Now in celebration of that anniversary, Forever 21 will offer physical product for the first time. The F21 Metaverse Collection will include an assortment of hoodies and T-shirts as well as the Forever Beanie, the top-selling item in Forever 21 Shop City.

In addition, during the month of December, Forever 21 Shop City will offer a limited-edition virtual accessories collection, launching one item each day that will be available for only 24 hours.

“Since its launch on Roblox last year, Forever 21 has pushed boundaries, becoming the first and largest retailer to make on-trend virtual fashion accessible,” said Justin W. Hochberg, Virtual Brand Group’s chief executive officer. “Today’s launch showcases how Forever 21, in partnership with VBG, has created an entirely new way to innovate, design and retail fashion globally. Roblox is a phenomenal platform, and I can’t wait to reveal the next exciting thing consumers can expect from Shop City.”  

Winnie Park, CEO of Forever 21, added, “Our goal with Forever 21 Shop City was to expand how we engage with our customers and make our products accessible to all. With the success of the Forever Beanie in our Roblox store, we are thrilled to bring this beloved product and the entire F21 Metaverse Collection to life.”

Prices will start at $14.99 and the collection will be available in stores and online beginning Thursday.

According to a 2022 Metaverse Fashion Trend Report from Roblox, 70 percent of Gen Z users say they borrow ideas from their physical selves for their avatars.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

