FACE FORWARD: Guerlain has appointed former Miss France Sonia Rolland as the newest face for the brand’s makeup and fragrance.

The actor, director and producer has, since 2001 with her mother, founded and run the Maïsha Africa association, with brings material, social and psychological help to African children, particularly in Rwanda, through educational and health programs.

Social solidarity is part of Guerlain’s four pillars of sustainable engagement, which also include biodiversity, climate and eco-conception.

For the past 12 years, the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned brand has focused on sustainability. Next year, all of Guerlain’s products will be eco-conceived, and in 2028, it aims for a neutral carbon footprint.