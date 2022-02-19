×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: February 18, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The New Guards Taking Over London — and Rewriting the Rulebook

Business

Gucci Improvement in Q4 Puts Kering in Bullish Mood

Fashion

Harris Reed Shakes Up London Fashion Week — With a Little Help From Sam Smith

Former Model Agent, Linked to Jeffrey Epstein, Found Hanged

Jean-Luc Brunel was cofounder of MC2 Model Management.

PARIS – Jean-Luc Brunel, a former French modeling agent with links to Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead in his Paris prison cell on Friday night, according to French press reports.

The 76-year-old cofounder of MC2 Model Management reportedly died of hanging. An investigation to find the cause of death has been opened.

Brunel, 76, was in detention, where he awaited trial on charges of rape of a minor and sexual harassment.

He had been part of the inner circle of Epstein, the disgraced financier, who while jailed in New York City on federal sex-trafficking charges involving teenage girls, committed suicide by hanging in August 2019.

Brunel was detained in mid-2020 – as he was about to leave France for Senegal – on accusations of rape, sexual assault of minors, human trafficking and being part of a criminal conspiracy.

Brunel had been accused in American court documents of rape and of procuring young girls for Epstein. He denied any wrongdoing.

For more, see:

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s Longtime Associate Arrested

How Jeffrey Epstein Is Linked to Fashion, Media and President Trump

Leslie Wexner on Jeffrey Epstein, Victoria’s Secret Struggles

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad