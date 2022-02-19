Former Model Agent, Linked to Jeffrey Epstein, Found Hanged

PARIS – Jean-Luc Brunel, a former French modeling agent with links to Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead in his Paris prison cell on Friday night, according to French press reports.

The 76-year-old cofounder of MC2 Model Management reportedly died of hanging. An investigation to find the cause of death has been opened.

Brunel, 76, was in detention, where he awaited trial on charges of rape of a minor and sexual harassment.

He had been part of the inner circle of Epstein, the disgraced financier, who while jailed in New York City on federal sex-trafficking charges involving teenage girls, committed suicide by hanging in August 2019.

Brunel was detained in mid-2020 – as he was about to leave France for Senegal – on accusations of rape, sexual assault of minors, human trafficking and being part of a criminal conspiracy.

Brunel had been accused in American court documents of rape and of procuring young girls for Epstein. He denied any wrongdoing.

