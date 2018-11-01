Nicola Formichetti, a multi-tasking stylist, designer and editor, is among the honorees for the 2018 Emery Awards.

The Emery Awards recognize individuals and organizations who demonstrate outstanding leadership within the LGBTQ community, and those who work to address some of the most critical issues affecting youth, namely HIV/AIDS prevention, housing and homelessness support, education and health and wellness.

The event will be held Nov. 7 at Cipriani Wall Street. Formichetti will join actors and activists Alan Cumming and Grant Shaffer, as well as The Crown Prince of India, Maevendra Singh Gohil.

Formichetti parted ways will Diesel at the end of last year after four years as the brand’s artistic director. Earlier in his career, he worked for Mugler. He is also the founder of the Nicopanda fashion brand.