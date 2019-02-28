MEDITERRANEAN BREEZE: Forte_Forte has unveiled a capsule collection developed exclusively for Neiman Marcus.

Called “The Art of Travel,” the capsule, which will be in stores on March 1, offers a concise, cohesive wardrobe of effortless chic pieces, designed to be packed for upcoming seaside escapes.

Inspired by the colors and the lively atmosphere of Sicily’s Aeolian Islands, the capsule, which is rooted in an elegant aesthetic peppered by Bohemian accents, includes a fringed kimono showing a watercolor-like delicate pattern, a Lurex silk chiffon dust coat, a lilac drawstring silk dress, a silver Lurex chiffon kimono and a powder-pink slipdress.

“The Art of Travel” capsule will be available at a selection of Neiman Marcus doors, including San Francisco; Beverly Hills; the Canoga Park section of Los Angeles; Dallas; New York; Las Vegas; Atlanta; Scottsdale, Ariz.; Houston; Chicago; Bal Harbour in Miami; Coral Gables, Fla.; Newport Beach, Calif., as well as at neimanmarcus.com.