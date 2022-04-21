Fortnite Adds Wu-Tang Clan Collection to the Game

The Wu-Tang Clan is telling Fortnite players to “Protect Ya Neck” as the latest entrants into the battle royale game’s arena.

Fortnite developer Epic Games is bringing the hip-hop group’s relaunched Wu Wear line into Fortnite on Saturday as part of its commitment to bring music experiences to its players. Fortnite held concerts with rapper Travis Scott in 2020 and singer Ariana Grande in 2021 and added reggaetón artist J Balvin and DJ Marshmello to its Icon Series last year as well.

The Wu-Tang items include the Throwback BG and B.R.I.T.E. outfits available individually or in the Wu Wear Bundle with additional hands emoticon, boom box spray, loading screen and banner. The developers also created back bling and a pickax for the collection that reacts to the music.

In addition, Wu-Tang produced collaborative apparel with Fortnite to launch on the Wu-Tang Clan shop website on Saturday.

The Fortnite loading screen of Wu-Tang Clan. Courtesy Photo

“Fortnite has been in my household for years,” said Wu-Tang Clan founding member RZA. “It’s been a pleasure and joy watching the game evolve, while becoming the go-to pastime. This collaboration is a multigenerational ‘drip’ of swag and cool. If what you say is true, Fortnite and Wutang could be Fortangerous.”

RZA is one of nine original members from New York City alongside GZA, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, U-God, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa and Method Man. The group is responsible for ’90s platinum records such as “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)” and “Wu-Tang Forever.”

Prior to adding Wu-Tang Clan products to the game, Epic Games introduced LeBron James and Naomi Osaka to Fortnite.