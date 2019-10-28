Forty Five Ten’s Dallas flagship will on Tuesday open The Row’s first store-in-store, the only one of its kind in Dallas.

“Over the past year, it became clear — because of demand and our belief in the collection — that it was time to devote a space to creating the full world of The Row,” said Kristen Cole, president and chief creative officer of Forty Five Ten.

“I love The Row’s minimalist approach to luxury. It has such an identifiable aesthetic (its L.A. store is one of my all-time favorites), and I knew their team would design a beautiful space,” Cole added.

Located on the second level, the new 340-square-foot shop’s design was created exclusively for Forty Five Ten, and will carry the women’s ready-to-wear, men’s and accessories collections.

It is Forty Five Ten’s only shop-in-shop.

A muted color palette plays off a rich mix of textures. The room’s showpiece is a vintage Fritz Hansen teddy fur sofa from the Forties. Custom drapes made in Italy by Loro Piana cover the room’s floor-to-ceiling window with Juliette balcony. The space includes midcentury furniture designed by Frank Lloyd Wright sourced from local galleries.