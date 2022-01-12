Fotografiska Academy Debuts With Professional Talent

PHOTO FINISH: In a time when anyone with a smartphone has the ability to produce photography, Fotografiska New York is rolling out workshops, panel discussions, critique groups, portfolio reviews and other educational events.

Heading up Fotografiska Academy is Stephen Frailey, the former chair emeritus of the School of Visual Arts in New York. The photographer, writer and educator has been busy mapping out the curriculum. Frailey, who penned the Damiani-published “Looking at Photography,” noted that workshops are being offered in all genres and motivations.

The fashion crowd can find classes led by Erik Madigan Heck, Dario Calmese and Charlie Engman, who has worked with such brands as Prada, Hermès and Stella McCartney. There will also be a four-night fashion photography seminar that unpacks the collaborative nature of a fashion story with input about hair from Jimmy Paul, makeup from Dick Page, casting from Ricky Michiels and styling from a yet-to-be-named stylist.

As of now 14 professionals will participate and that could increase to 60 with 400 taking classes, Frailey said. The roster includes Richard Renaldi, Jill Greenberg, Tim Davis, Elinor Carucci, Penelope Umbrico and Peter van Agtmael for events next month and in March.

There will also be a four-part workshop on the nuts and bolts of the business of photography. Matte magazine’s Matthew Leifheit, Foley Gallery’s Michael Foley and The New Yorker’s Elizabeth Renstrom are on board for that, as well as Steven Chaiken, Casey Flanegan, Jesse Kahn and Skylar Pittman of SN37. Frailey said he wanted to get involved with the academy because photographic education is at a crossroad and due to the desire for “a community that offers nimble, relevant and rigorous ideas, and support and innovation.” He said that he also wanted to “braid together global platforms and identities and to respond to a pent-up need that is inadequately addressed elsewhere.”