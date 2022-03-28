×
Fourth Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Seeks Social Entrepreneurs

Two winners will split a prize of 200,000 euros to support their business idea.

The third Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier
Final event of the third Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge. courtesy shot.

The fourth edition of the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge is seeking applications from social entrepreneurs from historically underrepresented communities.

A total of 200,000 euros will be split between two winners to support their business idea. An additional prize of 15,000 euros will be awarded  to the “Audience’s Favorite Vote.” Winners will also receive a yearlong mentorship with Hilfiger’s internal global experts and a year-long INSEAD mentorship and course.

Since 2018, Hilfiger has awarded 550,000 euros to support global entrepreneurs to bring their innovative ideas to life. Applications can be submitted by April 29, to platform.younoodle.com/competition/th_fashion_frontier_challenge_2022.

“The Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge aims to bring together entrepreneurs from all walks of life, investing knowledge and resources to unlock the unique power of their innovations,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “As an entrepreneur myself, I always wanted to build a global lifestyle brand that is inclusive of everyone — a philosophy that continues to live through this challenge. I truly believe that by coming together we can drive a future of meaningful and long-lasting change.”

Hilfiger is inviting fans of the brand to participate in the first phase of the challenge as digital judges. They will help the brand narrow down all applications to the top 50. Interested applicants are invited to apply until April 20 through platform.younoodle.com/competition/consumer_vote_tommy_hilfiger_fashion_frontier_challenge_2022.

The top 50 applicants will then be narrowed down to six finalists through an internal procedure. Each finalist will be invited to further develop their business plan with the support of both external and Hilfiger experts ahead of the final event. Each finalist will then present their concept to a jury panel and internal Hilfiger associate audience at the global Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge final event in early 2023.

 

