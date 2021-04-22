To address the ongoing need for the fashion industry to create a circular economy, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Jeans Redesign project provides a framework for the industry to design clothing in line with the principles of a circular economy. According to a new report, called “A New Textile Economy: Redesigning Fashion’s Future,” by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, it is estimated that nearly 150 million tons of clothing waste will clog landfills by 2050.

The Jeans Redesigned guidelines created by the foundation and more than 80 denim experts set minimum requirements for durability, material health, recyclability and traceability of garments as well as guidelines for creating longer lasting denim pieces that can be easily recycled and manufactured in ways that are better for both the health of the environment and garment workers.

As part of the Jeans Redesign project, Frame is launching its first collection of circular denim in time for Earth Day, expanding on the brand’s ongoing commitment to furthering a sustainable future.

“Frame is pushing boundaries in the fashion industry by adopting the guidelines of our Jeans Redesign initiative,” said Francois Souchet, Make Fashion Circular lead at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. “We’re excited to be working with Frame on this collection and taking the necessary next steps together to make fashion circular.”

Frame’s Jeans Redesign collection will consist of two pairs of luxe jeans and a denim jacket designed with 100 percent cotton, post-consumer recycled materials.

“We’re committed to a more sustainable future at Frame and are consistently working to identify the best possible materials to use and innovative mills and manufacturing partners who are also prioritizing the use of clean ingredients and minimizing waste,” said Jens Grede, cofounder of Frame. “Our participation in the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Jeans Redesign is yet another step we’re taking as a brand to continue our commitment to environmental efficacy.”

Frame’s Jeans Redesign denim collection will be available to consumers online through the brand’s website.

