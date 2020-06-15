Designing the brand’s own shoe collection was the natural next step in Frame’s evolution, according to cofounders and co-creative directors Jens Grede and Erik Torstensson.

Footwear is not entirely new to Frame, which launched a small sneaker collaboration several seasons ago and a boot capsule created with Tamara Mellon last fall. But this is the first time that Torstensson and Grede have truly explored the category in its entirety.

“It is part of the whole look for the Frame woman, which has been our ambition since Day One,” Torstensson said. “It was a very natural build. We famously started with jeans but then added a head to toe look with ready-to-wear and also have handbags.”

In many ways, the recent boot capsule with Tamara Mellon served to inform what the Frame woman wanted from the brand including style, the delivery of exceptional quality, comfort and a great price. “We don’t always want to wear sneakers and I don’t think a lot of women always want to wear heels,” Grede said. “So we wanted to have just really chic, casual shoes that deliver for [her] lifestyle.”

The design process for the shoes, Grede and Torstensson said, was not dissimilar to that of creating jeans where they have also prioritized comfort. Like jeans, they told WWD, the design process for Frame’s shoes requires forward-thinking, saying no matter how fashion-forward the pieces are, they have to be so well made to provide comfort and look great.

“Our shoe collection now completes the look of the Frame woman,” Torstensson said. “The shoes capture the essence of the brand’s style and will take our customer through life at times when she is already in her Frame wardrobe.”

Frame’s shoe collection will be available online starting June 18 and in Frame stores upon reopening.

