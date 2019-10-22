GONE GREEN — Joining the ranks of an ever-growing list of green designers, Frame has launched a collection of sustainable denim. This launch quickly follows the brand’s fall launch of eco-friendly cashmere. Known for dressing “It” girls, like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jessica Alba, and Kaia Gerber, the company notes high standards for the collection, saying fit will not be compromised as the denim becomes more sustainably made.

Frame’s sustainable denim collection is produced at a sustainable mill for denim fabric, where the re-crafted styles are now made with eco-minded raw materials, including recycled polyester made from post-consumer plastic bottles and organic cotton.

Notably, the company looked to its “most-loved” men’s and women’s styles to determine the first selection of styles. Included are seven women’s and two men’s styles. Women’s styles include the Le Vintage Jacket and the Le High Straight jean, among others while the men’s collection includes both the L’Homme Slim Replica and the L’Homme Slim Phoenix.

“We are working towards making the majority of our denim sustainable in 2020 together with cashmere,” said Jens Grede, founder of Frame. “We are also changing all our packaging and introducing more sustainable fabrications like zero waste silk and increasing the use of organic cotton everywhere. Getting rid of chemicals in the process of treating leather. Since introducing sustainable cashmere to our customers less than two months ago, we have sold over 3,000 units globally.”

The sustainable denim collection retails from $210 to $330, and is available online this week.