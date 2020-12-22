Frame, the luxury denim and lifestyle brand known for its following of “It” girls and recent collaborations with models like Jordan Barrett and Imaan Hammam, has popped-up on Long Island. The brand brought its California aesthetic out East to the Americana Manhasset shopping center for its fourth New York location. And in the spirit of the holidays, there’s a charitable element at play.

Through the new year, the store will feature an exhibition of past campaign photography by Frame cofounder Erik Torstensson. Prints of the photographs on display — hazy still lifes and portraits of the brand’s friends like Karlie Kloss, Lara Stone and Grace Elizabeth — are available to purchase, with 100 percent of the sale donated to benefit the nonprofit youth arts organization Free Arts NYC.

“Now more than ever it is important to support organizations like Free Arts NYC to help sustain its programming to empower the artists and voices of tomorrow,” Torstensson says.

Free Arts NYC also recently partnered with new Midtown Manhattan gallery Room57 to exhibit and sell the work of its young artists.

