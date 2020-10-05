Soon to be the company’s new flagship store and second addition to New York City early next year, Frame’s new location on Madison Avenue will temporarily serve as a portrait exhibit featuring a series of Warhol-inspired Polaroids taken by Frame’s cofounder Erik Torstensson.

According to the company, the exhibit will celebrate the “much loved and inspirational city.” The portraits are shots of friends and fashion industry personalities that have been part of the Frame community over the last five years and will be displayed in the space as a timeline of the brand’s memories in New York City.

In addition to the portraits by Torstensson, the center of the space features a daybed made from New York City subway grates by architects Gisue and Mojgan Hariri as part of the John M. Hall collection.

“We’re excited to be opening on Madison Avenue and present our new store as an homage to the city we love,” said Erik Torstensson, cofounder and creative director of Frame. “I have just moved to New York City and couldn’t have asked for a better location. Right between cultural institutions and blue chip art galleries, it really feels like the perfect spot.”

Notably, the exhibit also serves to launch a new partnership between Frame and the Upper East Side Carlyle hotel. A limited-edition crewneck sweatshirt stamped with the hotel’s logo will be offered for purchase alongside a curated selection of Frame’s fall 2020 collection.

