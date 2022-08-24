Frame Taps June-Mee Hong as Chief Revenue Officer for Asia

×
Earlier in her career, Hong was managing director, China for SMCP Group of Brands.

Frame, the Culver City, Calif., lifestyle brand, has tapped June-Mee Hong as chief revenue officer for Asia, a new post.

Hong brings substantial Asian experience to Frame, having lived in Shanghai and Hong Kong for several years, most recently in her role as managing director, China, for SMCP Group of Brands. When the pandemic led her to return home to the U.S., Hong led her team remotely. Earlier, she worked as a merchant at Neiman Marcus and Tory Burch.

Since Hong’s return to the U.S., she has been consulting with multiple retail businesses as a strategic adviser for digital and omnichannel market expansion in mainland China, as well as identifying growth opportunities for brands across Asia.

Frame, which has a strong presence domestically and a growing business in Europe, has been developing a substantial business in Asia, mostly in China and South Korea. The brand has seen success on Tmall. Frame’s goal is to open an office in China to successfully capitalize and further expand the business globally.

Hong will be based at Frame’s headquarters in Culver City, and reports to chief executive officer Nicolas Dreyfus.

“The Asian market is extremely important for our growth, so it was imperative for us to appoint a chief revenue officer for Asia to capitalize on our developing business in the region, predominantly in China and [South] Korea,” Dreyfus said.

“We have a steady and growing business in the U.S. and good penetration in Europe, so it is obvious that Asia is our third territory to focus and really invest in,” he added. “The Asian customer is a large part of our U.S. domestic business, our aesthetic fits perfectly, and I am personally always so impressed when I speak with our Asian customers and hear their feedback on our collections and products. We have already seen great success at Tmall since our launch in 2020 and we have a strong performance with our existing partners. All of these are positive indicators for further successful growth in Asia. June-Mee brings a wealth of experience of the Asian market and is uniquely qualified with both a strong business and product knowledge, so I am thrilled to appoint her to lead our expansion in Asia,” he said.

