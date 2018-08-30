INSIDE FASHION: There’s always a spotlight on fashion at the Venice Film Festival, but this year, Francesco Carrozzini’s virtual reality film “X-Ray Fashion” will shift viewers’ gaze away from the red carpet to take a look at what’s wrong in the industry. “It’s not an accusation of fashion per se, but it’s a harsh exposé on the effects of some parts of it, such as fast fashion for example, on the environment and on people, on those working in Third World countries,” Carrozzini said ahead of the premiere in Venice this weekend.

Based on a concept by Dutch company MANND, directed by Carrozzini, and produced in partnership with Paul Allen’s Vulcan Productions with the support of Alcantara, Connect4Climate and the World Bank Group, the movie will also focus on fashion’s impact on climate change and on other sustainable development goals.

The photographer and film director, who married Anna Wintour’s daughter Bee Shaffer in July, made his big screen debut in September 2016 with “Franca: Chaos and Creation,” a documentary on his mother Franca Sozzani, the late editor in chief of Vogue Italia. Carrozzini on Friday evening will be in Venice to bestow the second Franca Sozzani Award, in honor of his mother, to Salma Hayek, recognizing women who stand out for both their artistic careers and their social commitment. The first recipient last year was Julianne Moore.

Carrozzini’s next movie, based on Jo Nesbø’s bestseller thriller “Midnight Sun,” will bow next year, he said.