TOKYO — After more than a decade with Moncler, designer Francesco Ragazzi launched his Los Angeles-inspired streetwear brand Palm Angels in 2015. Now things have come full circle as he was one of eight designers to participate in the Moncler Genius project. Ragazzi was in the Japanese capital on Thursday to celebrate the opening of the Moncler Genius Building, a pop-up store in the city’s Aoyama district.

“I started at Moncler, so when they asked me to be a part of this project, it was an honor for me,” said Ragazzi, who still serves as Moncler’s artistic director. “I had to put my understanding of the brand and my experience and sort of play with its DNA – the down jackets and the shiny fabric. The show in Milan was like a museum, and this is kind of like the gift shop of the museum.”

The store’s interior has simple white walls and black fixtures, allowing the unique designs to speak for themselves. In addition to the clothing collections, there are items such as toy cars and figures, skateboards, and more. Ragazzi’s collection is distinguished by phrases such as “I’m so high” and “Make it rain.”

As reported, in addition to the Tokyo location, other Genius pop-up buildings will open Thursday in London, New York and Los Angeles.