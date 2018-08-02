FACE TIME?: Could Francisco Costa be plotting his next act, this time in the burgeoning beauty space?

The Brazilian-born designer, best known for his 14-year stint as women’s creative director of Calvin Klein Collection, is readying a product launch for later this year, sources told WWD. Additional details could not immediately be learned, and Costa could not be reached for comment.

He lists himself as founder of Costa Brazil on his personal Instagram page, which counts 79,000 followers. The Costa Brazil feed has no posts yet.

Costa has lived in the U.S. since the 1980s and attended the Fashion Institute of Technology. He worked for Oscar de la Renta and Bill Blass before joining Calvin Klein in 2003. He received the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s Womenswear Designer of the Year award in 2006 and 2008 and the Cooper-Hewitt National Fashion Design Award in 2009.

He and Italo Zucchelli, creative director of men’s for Calvin Klein Collection, exited the brand in 2016 to make way for a new global strategy unifying all Calvin Klein lines under designer Raf Simons.