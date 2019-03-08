CHIC BOUTIQUE: Dice Kayek is opening its first store.

Franco-Turkish designer Ece Ege, who created the label with her sister Ayse in 1992, has chosen the Parisian Left Bank for the brand’s first boutique, which will open on the Rue Saint Benoit at the end of June, to coincide with Paris couture week.

Taking over a former art gallery, the 1,600-square-foot space designed by Belgian architect Bernard Dubois will combine a boutique and a boudoir on the lower level, where clients will be able to discover the brand’s couture creations while sipping traditional Turkish coffee.

Dice Kayek stopped being part of the official couture show schedule in spring 2016, but still designs couture pieces for private clients. The brand now shows its ready-to-wear line during Paris Fashion Week in the form of presentations.

“Retail was never our priority,” Ege told WWD. “But since opening our shop-in-shop at the Galeries Lafayette a couple of years ago, there has been a real demand from customers for our own brick-and-mortar store. We wanted to create a space where the client feels looked after, pampered even. In this day and age, a boutique needs to be about exclusivity and one-to-one treatment.”

The chosen space had actually been tried and tested before: Dice Kayek used the former art gallery – located just next to the Café de Flore, the Ege sisters’ go-to restaurant — to house presentations and pop-up stores. “People walking by could see the collections through the front window and came in wanting to buy some of the pieces,” remembered the designer. “We had to direct them to the Galeries Lafayette or our e-shop.”

Dice Kayek will also debut its new logo on the packaging used at the boutique, a geometric monogram created by Thomas Schwab Studio.

As well as the e-shop, the brand is sold at Moda Operandi, Harvey Nichols Istanbul, Hong Kong, Doha and Riyadh, as well as Forty Five Ten in New York.