PARIS — Friends paid homage on Monday to François Catroux, an interior decorator who redesigned houses of aristocrats, royals and society figures, and was married to Yves Saint Laurent muse Betty Catroux.

Born in 1936, François Catroux passed away over the weekend, according to Connaissance des Arts magazine. The grandson of General Georges Catroux, a key ally of Charles de Gaulle, François Catroux married then-Betty Saint, a ready-to-wear designer and Cardin store saleswoman, in 1967 in a quiet celebration with “only intimates,” according to a WWD report at the time.

The report described Catroux as a “dark, handsome decorator,” and noted he had made news for his refurbishment of the Italian couture house of Mila Schoen, giving it a “pristine modernism in color and line.”

According to the magazine AD, Catroux learned from the modern architect Philip Johnson to train his focus on volumes and lighting.

The couple, a fixture on the social scene in Paris and members of Saint Laurent’s inner circle, hosted parties in their Île Saint Louis apartment, redecorating it on one occasion in 1972 in a Japanese style, with guests Pierre Bergé and Jacqueline de Ribes, according to another WWD report.

“I did it to make the place look even more modern,” Catroux said.

“In spite of everyone’s obsession with his wife #bettycatroux, François held his own,” author Natasha Fraser-Cavassoni said in an Instagram post Monday.