Frank and Oak Celebrates Opening of 3,600-square-foot Brooklyn Flagship

Frank and Oak celebrated the opening of its second New York City location, and flagship, this week.

In celebration of its 10-year anniversary this year, the Montreal-based brand is using the new 3,600 square-foot store as a way to celebrate and showcase its sustainability feats. All in the past few years, the brand launched its circular denim line, became a B Corp and wiped the slate clean with carbon-neutral shipping in Canada and a new owner under Unified Commerce Group (after a pandemic bankruptcy).

Although a slight delay from its original opening plan due to a location shift, the store is ready for business.

In a spacious minimal storefront in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, immediate sustainability callouts include messaging on its B Corp chops and a drop-off box where customers can donate pre-loved clothes for next best use. The store’s sleek wooden paneling, lush windowsill plants and soft, natural light also aid its down-to-earth impression.

Perhaps the more understated element is the sheer range of more responsible fabrications like organic cotton, Tencel Lyocell, recycled polyester (even making its way into standout terry-cloth retro summer styles). Innovations like Seawool (a blend of PET and upcycled oyster shells), algae-powered SeaCell, regenerative kapok and yak wool also signal the brand’s aims. Today, around 78 percent of its products are made with more sustainable materials and methods.

Opening its SoHo location only a year prior, at the time, cofounder and chief executive officer of Unified Commerce Group said, “New York City is our most important U.S. market in our online business, and we are excited to bring the store experience to our existing New York customers, while allowing many more U.S. consumers to get to know the brand and its mission.”