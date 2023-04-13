Franki by Francesca’s Launches Franki Sport Collection for Ages 7 to 14

Franki by Francesca’s will introduce Franki Sport collection on Thursday, a tween athletic- and athleisure-focused line. It’s the brand’s first tween athletic collection designed to encourage young girls to feel comfortable and confident in themselves and their activewear.

Geared for sports such as soccer, tennis or cheerleading or lounging at home, Franki Sport features sports bras, leggings, tracksuits, jackets, tennis skirts and run and bike shorts, for tweens ages 7 to 14. Prices range from $24 to $48.

A look from Franki Sport.

Colorful styles, which are to be mixed and matched, were created with performance and moisture-wicking fabrics that are lightweight, pill-resistant and durable.

“Franki Sport fills a void in the tween athleticwear space. Young girls deserve to feel cool and confident and have the clothes to match. The design is all about having options and delivering pieces that work for a range of activities with long-lasting and durable fabrics for gym class, tennis practice, or hanging out with friends outside,” said Victoria Taylor, executive vice president of merchandising at Francesca’s. “We want all Franki girls to feel comfortable in their day to day lives and Franki Sport extends our line of offerings for the tween age.”

Some looks from Franki Sport.

Franki by Francesca’s is operated by Francesca’s Acquisition LLC, the Houston-based specialty retailer.

Franki worked with girls in this age group and brand ambassadors to gauge what the tween girl wanted in her wardrobe and found that this age group was very interested in reinvented sportswear that’s versatile for multiple activities. Franki has partnered with dancers, athletes, cheerleaders and others to help create the line.

To further amplify the launch and reach target audiences, Franki Sport is teaming with Varsity Spirit, a leader in uniform innovation, educational camps, clinics and competitions. Varsity Spirit promotes the well-being of young athletes, most significantly at The Summit, Varsity’s biggest Championship event of the season, which brings together some of the best cheerleading teams at all levels of competition across the globe. At this year’s Summit, Franki by Francesca’s will connect with the cheer community and have a branded booth. A sweepstakes with prizes from Franki by Francesca’s and Varsity Spirits can be entered through QR codes throughout the event. The Summit Event will be hosted at Walt Disney World from April 27 through 30. Franki Sport is available at all Franki’s boutiques and on francescas.com/category/frankiforgirls.

Franki by Francesca’s is in around 100 of Francesca’s 460 locations in the U.S., and there are nine stand-alone Franki stores with two new openings this spring.