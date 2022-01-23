The Frankie Shop Goes Coed

GOT THE GUY: Concept store The Frankie Shop, which has a growing fanbase for the minimalistic silhouettes and contemporary price points of its private label apparel, is going coed. The brand introduced a range of genderless and men’s pieces for the first time during men’s fashion week in Paris.

“I never thought I’d do men’s, but our silhouette is very oversize, and we’ve always had men buying it,” said brand founder Gaelle Drevet, a French American who launched her first store in New York in 2014 and opened in Paris a year later.

The lineup of around 20 pieces includes bestsellers like bomber and quilted jackets resized in new proportions as well as new pieces like matching tone-on-tone shirts, pants and sweatshirts all in jersey, with an average price of between $150 and $180.

The launch ties in with the reopening of The Frankie Shop’s original French store in the Marais after renovations. It will now feature only the men’s and unisex collection as well as a curated selection from other labels, while a new women’s store will open across the street in around two months’ time, replacing the brand’s current pop-up space it opened for the duration of the construction work.

Stateside, the new line will be online only for the moment, with plans in the works to expand the brand’s current Lower East Side location to house its full offer by September.