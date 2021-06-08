Frankies Bikinis is stepping into a new pair of shoes — four to be exact.

The California-based swimwear brand on Thursday will launch a limited-edition footwear collection consisting of four styles.

“As Frankies Bikinis has continued to expand into categories outside of swimwear, I’ve learned that our customer is really looking for a full Frankies Bikinis look,” Francesca Aiello, Frankies Bikinis founder and creative director, told WWD. “After seeing how positive the response was to adding apparel and accessory pieces, footwear is a natural next step for myself as a designer, as well as the brand. These footwear styles continue to be designed to be extremely versatile, able to be styled to fit each individual’s personal and unique style and provide our customers with something that they can only find at Frankies Bikinis.”

The four styles are the Juna Terry Slides, the Zori Sandal, the Surf Fin Heel and the LA Girl Platform, ranging in price from $65 to $265. While Aiello said it’s a limited-edition assortment, she plans to grow the footwear category over time with new product.

“Footwear has been such a fun new space,” said Aiello, who founded the brand while still in high school. “I really hope that our customers love these styles as much as I do.”

Meanwhile, Frankies continues to crank out collaborations. Earlier this month, the brand released a limited-edition collaboration with yoga brand Alo Yoga. In April, Frankies tapped professional tennis player Naomi Osaka for a swimwear collaboration. A month earlier, the brand teamed with actress Hailee Steinfeld for a swimwear and apparel collaboration. Frankies expanded in the beauty category in early 2020. It has also worked with streetwear brand Kith and model Sofia Richie.