Frankies Bikinis, the Los Angeles-based swimwear label with a cult following and dynamic growth over the last few years, is today unveiling its first men’s swimwear style. Over the last year, the label has tapped Naomi Osaka, Hailee Steinfeld, Alo Yoga and more for collaborations, while expanding into footwear, apparel, accessories and phone cases.

The launch follows customer requests, noted Frankies Bikinis founder and creative director Francesca Aiello.

“The reasoning behind the launch of our new men’s boardshorts, which are actually unisex and look amazing paired with our bikini tops also, comes from years of male customers, friends and family asking when we will expand and start offering men’s pieces. We have launched many unisex pieces in our apparel range, but this will be the first swim piece. I wanted to make sure that I had the design and every aspect of these perfected before releasing them to the public, and the time has finally come,” said Aiello.

The launch includes a singular style, the Winston Boardshort, featuring a 6-inch inseam. The vibrant print matches new women’s swimwear styles being released alongside. The men’s style retails for $150 on the brand’s e-commerce in sizing XS to XXL.

“We are launching this first pair of our Winston Boardshort in our newest Palmz print that ties back to our bikinis, also dropping tomorrow. The print is fun, vibrant and I love that you have the option to match the bikinis as well,” Aiello said. “While we don’t have any collaborations lined up for the future involving men’s, never say never. I am really hoping this category can continue to grow and become a staple in our launches and collections moving forward.”