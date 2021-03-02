Frankies Bikinis has teamed up with actress Hailee Steinfeld to unveil an exclusive collaboration of swimwear and apparel. Today, the brand unveiled an “early access” online sign-up landing page for the Frankies Bikinis x Hailee Steinfeld collection on frankiesbikinis.com, set to launch in two drops on March 9 and March 22.

Over the years, Frankies Bikinis owner and creative director Francesca Aiello has expanded her California-based swimwear label into ready-to-wear and beauty, while collaborating with Kith, Sofia Richie and now Steinfeld. Having grown up together in California, Aiello and the Apple TV+ Dickinson actress’ love of swimwear and beach apparel fueled their passion to work together. Throughout the collaboration’s design process, Steinfeld was very hands-on in designing each piece. Together, they evolved the brand’s staple bikini and into new mix-and-match styles with a retro feel through print and color, inspired by Steinfeld’s “love of vintage prints.”

“What I enjoyed most about collaborating with Frankies Bikinis on this collection was the hands-on experience I had throughout the design process. The ’70s-inspired collection features an array of vintage and fun, vibrant prints that can fit and flatter any body type. I feel we have achieved a collection that expresses our individual personalities while also offering something for everyone and can’t wait for the world to finally see it!” Steinfeld told WWD.

Designed with the free-spirited, ’70s-esque floral prints and stripes, a playful, bold palette and modern riffs on retro silhouettes give the swim and ready-to-wear designs an optimistic feel.

The Frankies Bikinis x Hailee Steinfeld first drop ranges from full-coverage, cheeky-cut and skimpy string bikini bottoms with mix-and-match tops (various halter styles — some with gold o-rings — and more) as well as one-shouldered maillots with intriguing cutouts. The ’70s vibe runs throughout, seen through a familiar groovy stripe in sparkly lurex as well as a retro faux mohair fabric in sunshine orange and black on swim and rtw. The duo’s second drop focuses on bright colors and retro floral prints (ranging from wallpaper to psychedelic) on new swimwear silhouettes and a handful of cover-ups. For instance, a range of bright pink terry cloth rtw (which has done well for the the brand in the past) — little dresses, matching set and miniskirts — as well as head scarfs and bucket hats alongside the playful bikinis and maillots. Overall, the Frankies Bikinis x Hailee Steinfeld collaboration ranges from $90 to $175.

In addition, the collaboration “highlights inclusivity, sustainability and the creative union of these two women’s ideas.” In regard to sustainability, the brand noted their chiffon apparel are eco-friendly and created with 100 percent viscose; the second drop offers the brand’s first straw beach bag, made out of 100 percent straw, with no use of plastic in the materials. Both swim and apparel are offered from sizes XS to XL in a variety of cuts, styles and coverage, with select styles offered up to 2XL.