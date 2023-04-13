Franz Kraler’s New Store in Bolzano Adds Fine Dining Experience

SHOP&EAT: The appetite for brick-and-mortar shopping destinations hasn’t waned in the aftermath of the pandemic and luxury retailer Franz Kraler is betting big with a new store opening in Bolzano, Italy, its hometown, which combines retail and fine dining.

The company, which counts a network of seven stores in key ski resort destinations in the Dolomites, such as Cortina d’Ampezzo and Dobbiaco, is relocating its Bolzano unit to a bigger space on central Piazza Walter, inside the Palais Campofranco, a 14th century estate that already serves as a shopping destination.

Covering 1,614 square feet, the space revamped by the Marastoni design studio is defined by a string of arches often framing big screens for video projections. The all-white classical space is peppered by contrasting beige carpeting running through the back of the store.

Opening Thursday, the store is poised to carry a selection of luxury brands, from Gucci and Valentino to Fendi and Christian Louboutin.

Furthering its commitment to experiential shopping, Franz Kraler has teamed with Meta, the fine dining destination founded by Gunther Stecher located at the top floor of Palais Campofranco. Next up is the opening of Meta Suite on the second floor of the palazzo, above the Franz Kraler store.

Inside the new Franz Kraler boutique in Bolzano. Courtesy of Franz Kraler

This is not the first such partnership. Kraler also owns a mountaintop ski-slope lodge in Cortina d’Ampezzo, close to where ski lifts for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics will be installed, where it plans to add a Michelin-starred restaurant and refurbish the location for lodging.

Last fall Valentino took over the location, as reported, as part of a string of activations several luxury brands were doing in the area. With 2021 sales of 53.8 million euros, Franz Kraler is among a roster of multibrand stores in Italy that are redefining the wholesale business model.