Fred Couples Rejoins Ashworth Golf as Ambassador

The professional golfer wore the brand when he won the Masters tournament in 1992.

Fred Couples in Ashworth.
Fred Couples in Ashworth. courtesy

He’s back!

Hall of Fame golfer Fred Couples, who won the Masters championship in 1992 while wearing looks from Ashworth Golf, has re-signed with the label as its newest ambassador.

Couples, who was outfitted in one of Ashworth’s classic polos when he captured the green jacket in 1992, will wear the brand’s signature Golfman logo when competing on the PGA Tour Champions circuit and other professional events around the world next year.

“I am thrilled to be back with Ashworth Golf and once again wearing the Golfman logo as I represent this legendary apparel line,” said Couples. “Ashworth was right there with me when I won the Masters and it was part of my success during so many memorable victories. Golfers the world over love this brand.”

“It’s been 30 years since his historic win at Augusta, and Fred is still one of the most popular and respected golfers of all time,” said Eddie Fadel, president of Ashworth Golf. “It’s only fitting that he returns to the Ashworth Golf family as we relaunch the iconic brand in the U.S. with a commitment to quality, style and performance.”

Ashworth, which was created in 1987, is licensed in the North American market to the Newtimes Group, a Hong Kong-based retail supply chain management firm, which has said the brand will return to the U.S. market in 2023.

Couples will be outfitted in a selection of items from the spring and fall 2023 lines, all developed to offer a blend of tradition and innovation.

Ashworth also sponsors current PGA pro Tom Hoge, who won the QBE Shootout this past weekend and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February.

