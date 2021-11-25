×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 24, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Black Friday: Retailers Ready and Set to Go

Fashion

Alessandro Michele to Receive BFC Trailblazer Award at Fashion Awards

Fashion

Priya Ahluwalia, Peter Do Among Seven Finalists for 2022 Woolmark Prize

Fred Reveals Its 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond Ahead of Exhibition

The Soleil d’Or fancy intense yellow diamond will be a highlight of the house's first-ever exhibition, slated for September 2022.

Soleil d'Or Fred
The 101.57 carat "Soleil d'Or" fancy vivid yellow diamond Courtesy of Fred

SOLAR POWER: “It will never leave the house again,” said Fred chief executive officer Charles Leung as he unveiled Soleil d’Or, a 101.57-carat vivid intense yellow diamond that was entering the jeweler’s heritage collection, 44 years to the day after it was last shown by the house.

In 1977, Henri Samuel, son of house founder Fred Samuel, bought and sold the diamond in the space of a few weeks, keeping it just long enough for three things: to make it the centerpiece of a brief exhibition at its Parisian flagship store; have it immortalized held in the fingers of Margaux Hemingway; and to give it its name, because its bright happy hue reminded him of the light on the Riviera that the family patriarch so loved.

Its return felt like destiny for Leung and Henri Samuel’s daughter Valérie, now vice president and artistic director of the LVMH-owned jeweler. The diamond’s original certificate from the Gemmological Institute of America they found in the archives was in such poor condition that they contacted the organization to request a copy.

Related Galleries

To their surprise, they learned the gem itself was being put on the market. Once again, the house became its owner in the space of a few months, acquiring it in the spring of 2021 for an undisclosed sum.

As one of the rarest colors, yellow diamonds can command high prices, especially at auction. A 110-carat fancy vivid yellow Sun Drop pear diamond was sold by Sotheby’s in 2011 for over $12.3 million, while the Tiffany Diamond and its 128.54 carats are estimated to be worth around $30 million.

Originally a 105.54-carat cushion cut, Fred’s diamond had been recut by one of its owners into an emerald shape, and changed its qualification to fancy intense yellow. “If anything, that’s given it an even more modern character,” said Valérie Samuel.

“Soleil d’Or is the epitome of the art of jewelry of this house: sourcing for a client but also thinking of a crazy marketing event. In 1977, to purchase over fax or having a star [endorse a piece] would be the equivalent of doing high jewelry on Tiktok today – an incredible avant-garde gesture in its time,” said Leung.

Welcoming a stone this important back into the house felt like a weighty responsibility for Leung, and one that had nothing to do with the price tag. “I asked myself what an object at once so big and so small could inspire [us] to do – not that you get to handle that many 100-carat diamonds in a career,” he admitted.

First up: an exhibition. The diamond will be one of the highlights of the house’s first retrospective, slated to take place next September at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris. While Samuel wouldn’t be drawn into revealing if the stone would become part of a design, she did concede that it could influence the house’s next high jewelry collection, currently in development.

“It will be an opportunity to highlight many ideas that underpin our identity – the Force 10 bracelet, the notion that jewelry is unisex, the encounters that shaped us but also the way [her father and grandfather] were tongue-in-cheek, with amusing advertising,” she noted.

FOR MORE, SEE ALSO:

Fred CEO Charles Leung Talks Finding Joy, Talent and Local Customers

Emma Roberts Talks Paris, ‘Pretty Woman’ and Big Teeth

Fred Expands Force 10 Line With Masculine Winch Pieces

Fred Reunites With 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fred Reunites With 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Fred Reunites With 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Fred Reunites With 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Fred Reunites With 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fred Reunites With 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fred Reunites With 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Fred Reunites With 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fred Reunites With 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fred Reunites With 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fred Reunites With 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Fred Reunites With 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Fred Reunites With 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Fred Reunites With 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Fred Reunites With 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Fred Reunites With 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fred Reunites With 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Fred Reunites With 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Fred Reunites With 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Fred Reunites With 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Fred Reunites With 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Fred Reunites With 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Fred Reunites With 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Fred Reunites With 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Fred Reunites With 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Fred Reunites With 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Fred Reunites With 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Fred Reunites With 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Fred Reunites With 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Fred Reunites With 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Fred Reunites With 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Fred Reunites With 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Fred Reunites With 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Fred Reunites With 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Fred Reunites With 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Fred Reunites With 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Fred Reunites With 101.57-Carat Yellow Diamond

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad