First Look: Fred Segal Brings Back Its ‘Jean Bar’

Fred Segal — established in 1961 — has relaunched its jean bar, unveiled in 1965.

Found inside its Los Angeles flagship on Sunset Boulevard, the retailer plans to launch up to six stand-alone, 900-square-foot “Jean Bar” locations by 2023.

“Fred Segal, the man and the brand, have always been ahead of the curve when it comes to setting trends,” said Jeff Lotman, Fred Segal’s owner and chief executive office, in a statement. “From Day One, Fred Segal created a retail scene that defined Los Angeles fashion and sparked a revolutionary shift in style that transcended decades and the denim bar was the beginning of that.”

In those days, Segal sold jeans for $19.95 when the average price tag was $3, according to the retailer.

“My first experience with the brand was as a customer visiting the denim bar in the ’80s,” Lotman continued. “It was the place to see and to be seen — it was like nothing I’d ever seen before. We wanted to bring back that sense of magic and nostalgia, but in an entirely new and fresh way that speaks to what our customers want now.”

Showcasing men’s and women’s denim, brands include Good American, Frame, Knorts, EB Denim, Ganni, Pale, Re-Done, Still Here and Closed.

“Denim brands selected as part of the curation are evaluated and adhere to a set of standards focused on sustainability and inclusivity,” according to the company. “A number of factors are considered and analyzed for denim labeled as ‘sustainable,’ including the material, ingredients and processes used during manufacturing.”