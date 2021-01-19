Former Fred Segal president John Frierson has joined TV and Instagram-famous interior designers Cortney and Robert Novogratz as president of their business.

Frierson, who was also the founder of the lifestyle group at Creative Artists Agency, will spearhead The Novogratz’s retail and e-commerce strategy with an eye toward taking it global.

Parents of seven who starred in TV shows on Bravo and HGTV, the Novogratzes are known for their cheerful, colorful, high-low aesthetic, which they have applied to residential, retail and hotel projects, as well as a namesake line of furniture and home decor sold on Amazon, Wayfair and at CB2. They also published the book, “Novogratz; Design Fix” with Rizzoli.

They have had collaborations with Target and Tempaper wallpaper, working with artist Donald Robertson. More collaborations are due this year, as are two new residential projects — the famed Pink House in Greenwich Village, New York, and the Bird House located on the Bird streets in Los Angeles.

“Our brand has been growing quickly in recent years. As we have accelerated the home and digital business over the past year, we’re adding top talent to our team. We couldn’t be more pleased to announce the addition of John Frierson as president of The Novogratz. He’ll bring new opportunities and a fresh vision to our rocket ship” said Robert Novogratz in a statement.

“The Novogratz is one of the fastest-growing brands in the design and lifestyle world, with number-one-selling products in all the digital channels that matter,” said Frierson. “Their color-driven, playful boutique style in accessible products and price points positions the brand perfectly for exponential growth, global expansion and experiential digital retail.”

At Fred Segal, Frierson was responsible for opening the Sunset Boulevard flagship, and expanding the brand’s retail model across the globe. He also revamped Fred Segal’s e-commerce business and launched Fred Segal collaborations with CB2, RRL, Wrangler and others.

At CAA, Frierson spearheaded the agency’s first private equity fund in consumer goods, identifying emerging brands for growth.

“The Novogratz have the organic growth and engagement that is so coveted by brands at this moment. Their inclusive approach to the creative community has enormous opportunities for collaborations and brand extensions into new categories of business,” said Frierson.