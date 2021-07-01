Today, Los Angeles retail destination Fred Segal is reviving ’80s sportswear label Camp Beverly Hills with an exclusive capsule collection of ready-to-wear and accessories.

In addition, a pop-up activation will take place at Fred Segal’s Sunset Boulevard flagship, paying homage to the original Camp Beverly Hills Rodeo Drive store. Camp Beverly Hills chose Fred Segal as its first relaunch partner due to the fact that both brands are iconic, optimistic and inspired by California and Los Angeles.

“I could not be happier to relaunch and reestablish Camp Beverly Hills at Fred Segal. This classic brand and pop culture phenomenon is the embodiment of California cool and we are thrilled to share this brand with a whole new generation,” Jeff Lotman, CEO and owner of Fred Segal, stated. “As also owner of Global Icons, we chased the owner for seven years as we knew this would be the perfect brand to bring back. After acquiring Fred Segal, it made perfect sense to bring both halves together,” Lotman told WWD.

Originally launched in 1977, Camp Beverly Hills quickly gained a cult following in the ’80s for its candy colors and comfortable, sporty aesthetic. True to the brand’s origins, the Fred Segal x Camp Beverly Hills capsule collection incorporates a selection of laidback, casualwear — sweatshirts, sweatpants, vintage Ts, dresses, tank tops, two-piece sets and accessories (buck hats, patches, towels, etc.) — with the signature, retro logos. A majority of the 18-piece capsule is comprised of cotton, but the brand also noted a few soft knits and sourced vintage army surplus to embroider one-of-a-kind styles (similar to the original Camp Beverly Hills collections).

The limited capsule collection retails from $22 to $295 and is available exclusively at Fred Segal in-store (Sunset Boulevard flagship) and online.