Freddie Mercury’s Private Collection of Antiques Set to Be Exhibited and Auctioned by Sotheby’s 

LONDON — Sotheby’s London Galleries will exhibit a selection of items from rock star Freddie Mercury in an exhibition “Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own,” from Aug. 4 to Sept. 5.

The showcase will then turn into a series of auctions Sept. 6.

Mercury, the frontman of Queen, was known by the public for belting power anthems in his flamboyant outfits, but privately, he was an avid collector of clothing, antiques and art, kept in his home in Garden Lodge in Kensington.

For the first time in 30 years, Mary Austin, Mercury’s ex-girlfriend, who has resided in the Georgian-style villa since the artist’s death, will share his possessions with the public.

James Jacques Tissot’s “Type of Beauty” (1880) hanging in Freddie Mercury’s home, Garden Lodge. Courtesy of Sotheby’s

“It was important to me to do this in a way that I felt Freddie would have loved, and there was nothing he loved more than an auction,” said Austin.

“I hope this will be an opportunity to share all the many facets of Freddie, both public and private, and for the world to understand more about, and celebrate, his unique and beautiful spirit,” she added.

Highlights of the collection include Mercury’s crown and cloak — modeled after St. Edward’s Crown, which will be worn by King Charles III during his upcoming coronation — handwritten lyrics to “We Are the Champions” and “Killer Queen,” as well as the last piece of artwork that Mercury bought, James Jacques Tissot’s “Type of Beauty.”

“Freddie Mercury’s sensational life has left us with a rich array of artistic moments that still move and astound us, a legacy that, like his music, will live on forever,” said Oliver Barker, chairman of Sotheby’s Europe.

The singer, songwriter, and style icon died on ​​Nov. 24, 1991, at the age of 45.

He founded the band Queen alongside guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor, and bassist John Deacon. The group achieved international acclaim with tracks like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Are the Champions,” and “We Will Rock You.”