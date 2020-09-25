FUTURE OPPORTUNITY: New York Fashion Week has come and gone but Endeavor Impact and IMG’s NYFW: The Shows are rolling out virtual training to support diverse aspiring professionals.

Called NYFW: NXT, the free online content will be available as of Monday and registration is under way. The initiative is meant to improve access to the industry for underrepresented communities. NYFW: NXT draws from IMG’s fashion portfolio and Endeavor Impact’s network and resources.

Workshops, courses and talks are part of the lineup that will be led by proven industry creatives. The free programming will run from Sept. 28 through Oct. 9, and registration is open to all.

The plan is to share their experiences and the ins and outs of what they do. In “Bringing the Runway to Life,” Jason Wu, for example, will map out how to create a breakout fashion moment under any circumstances. He should know, having been one of the few designers in New York to stage a live runway show earlier this month.

Many aspiring models may be tuning in for the panel discussion “Breaking the Mold: The Modeling Industry.” Models Chanel Iman, Emily DiDonato, Nouri Hassan and Zach Miko will discuss diversity and body inclusivity in fashion.

Through “Making a Collection,” Rebecca Minkoff, an 18-year industry veteran, will describe how a collection comes to fruition from an idea to the runway.

As of Friday, more than 1,600 individuals had signed up. Many of them heard about the program through outreach by groups like the a Black Design Collective, HBCU 20×20, HBCU in L.A., Mesa Hilton’s Fashion Academy, Lower Eastside Girls Club and various colleges and universities through the Endeavor network’s higher education relationship.

NYFW: NXT is in line with Endeavor’s ongoing efforts to increase access and opportunity in the sports, entertainment and fashion industries, following the Endeavor Impact Fellowship Program and the recently wrapped-up Endeavor Summer Series.