EXCLUSIVE: Freida Pinto Teams With Freda Salvador on a Sneaker for a Cause

Freida Pinto was a fan of Freda Salvador long before she came up with the idea for the collaboration launching Aug. 3.

After seeing a friend wearing the Sausalito, Calif.-based brand’s Eda D’Orsay sneakers, Pinto had to have a pair, and they didn’t disappoint.

“The love from the brand kept growing as the shoes started getting really comfortable,” Pinto told WWD. “Like a lot of people in my position constantly gracing red carpets and press junkets, you end up having more shoes than you need. But then you just go to the ones you love. I found on set and in my press junkets I was wearing my Freda Salvadors every day, like a pair of jeans you want to wear until you can’t anymore. The shoes became the thing for me, they are part of my body now,” explained the actress, who recently brought the Jane Austen-style romantic comedy “Mr. Malcolm’s List” to life, starring in and producing the film.

The brand, cofounded by Megan Papay and Cristina Palomo-Nelson, puts an emphasis on Made in Spain craftsmanship and timeless style. They do small batch production of slides, mid-heel boots, handwoven mules, fisherman sandals and signature D’Orsay oxfords and sneakers, among other styles. Shoes cost $175 to $550 and are sold through their own channels, as well as at Bloomingdale’s and Anthropologie.

Pinto, rose to stardom in the 2008 Oscar-nominated “Slumdog Millionaire,” and next stars as Huma Abedin in TV adaptation of her memoir “Both/And.” For the collaboration, she designed the versatile Libby D’Orsay velcro sneaker ($325) in an energetic shade of sky blue suede that to her, signifies independence and determination. All proceeds go to the Lower Eastside Girls Club in New York City.

Freida Pinto, Megan Papay and Cristina Palomo Nelson wearing the Freda x Freida Libby D’Orsay. Quinn Moss

“I’ve always dreamed of a collaboration that would be meaningful,” said Pinto, who was introduced to the organization when she was celebrating her 33rd birthday in New York City, and wanted to throw “a party with a purpose.” After hearing about the club, she brought her guests there to learn about the organization’s work mentoring girls, and she continues to be involved.

“As we look at women in the industry who we admire, who are using their platform for good, Freida has always stood out,” Papay said. “We’ll never forget the first street-style photo of her wearing our shoes,” said Papay, explaining that when Pinto reached out about a potential collaboration, “it was the fastest yes ever. It’s such a special moment to have a bold take on one of our shoes, and the iconic D’Orsay, too, which has become so connected with Freida.”