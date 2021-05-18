ONE STOP: Marking another step in the digitalization of fashion, two leading French industry organizations have developed an online directory for emerging fashion brands.

The Fashion Ecosystem is an interactive web site that provides information about every aspect of business, from funding to incubation, training, export, manufacturing, digital development and communication. It references more than 270 solutions, systems and organizations.

The platform was developed by the French Federation of Women’s Ready-to-Wear and the Committee for the Development and Promotion of French Clothing, better known by its acronym DEFI, which provides financial and practical support for young designers and has helped launch brands including Jacquemus, Koché and Y/Project.

Pierre-François Le Louët, president of the French Federation of Women’s Ready-to-Wear, said the Fashion Ecosystem aimed to share the federation’s network and resources. “It will allow young French fashion companies to move forward in their project by having all the useful contacts at their disposal,” he said in a statement.

French fashion shows and trade events have moved largely online as the coronavirus pandemic grounded travel and prevented in-person events. As France gradually lifts sanitary restrictions, the next round of men’s and haute couture shows in Paris in late June and early July have been cleared for physical shows and presentations.

