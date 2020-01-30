A HELPING HAND: Emerging designers have a new ally.

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, French fashion’s governing body, is introducing a committee to support young designers.

Four international ambassadors have been named as part of the program, presided over by Serge Carreira, who was chosen to head the initiative for emerging designers in October. Julie Gilhart, fashion consultant and chief development officer at Tomorrow Ltd., will represent the U.S., while Herbert Hofmann, creative director and head of buying at Highsnobiety, represents Europe; stylist Jenke-Ahmed Tailly represents Africa, and investor, consultant and philanthropist Wendy Yu represents China.

According to a statement issued by the Fédération, the committee aims to “give an international push to the brands it supports, help them identify opportunities and become a platform for international brands.”

This initiative is destined to help the emerging talent part of the Fédération’s fashion incubator Sphere, which was launched at the beginning of the month.

As reported, Sphere will take place four times a year in tandem with men’s and ready-to-wear at the Palais de Tokyo — replacing Designers Apartment, which used to happen twice a year — and will now include international designers and young brands that are already on the official Paris Fashion Week schedule.

The designers set to participate in the next edition of Sphere, which will be held from Feb. 26 to March 3, are Alexandre Blanc, Boyarovskaya, Ester Manas, Germanier, Kenneth Ize, Rier, Sadaels and Thebe Magugu.