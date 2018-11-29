FUR REAL: PETA France continues to score points in its mission to eradicate the use of fur within the fashion industry, with a pro-fur campaign by the International Fur Federation deemed misleading by the Jury de Déontologie Publicitaire.

The independent French authority emits opinions regarding consumer complaints about ads that seem to breach the codes established by the French advertising self-regulatory organization, ARPP.

The “Natural Wonder” campaign, running as a three-month exclusive in Vogue editions in six major markets including France, aims to promote fur’s ethical, ecological and biodegradable properties. It features fur looks by brands including Carolina Herrera and Elie Saab, with the tag line: “Natural wonder: sustainable and beautiful, ethical and exquisite, fur is irresistible.”

According to a copy of the advertising authority’s report obtained by WWD, JDP concluded that the claims made in the campaign are “misleading and abusive, and even based on lies.”

“Numerous reliable reports show that the production of fur is extremely cruel and polluting, and that the final product contains toxic substances,” it said.

The JDP could not immediately be reached for comment and has yet to publish its decision on its web site.

According to the report, fur campaigns making misleading claims around the subject of sustainability were banned in Belgium in 2011 and Britain in 2012, though the details of those campaigns were not disclosed.

In recent months, a number of well-known creatives and labels like Gucci’s Alessandro Michele, Michael Kors, Diane von Furstenberg, Ralph Lauren and Versace have vowed to stop using fur in their collections.

Among France-based designers joining the movement, couturier Jean Paul Gaultier on a recent episode of French Saturday night TV show “Bonsoir!” said he plans to drop fur, though a spokeswoman declined to confirm the news.