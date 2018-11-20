DESIGN FOR A CAUSE: Former Gucci creative director Frida Giannini is making a comeback to fashion for a charitable cause, just in time for Christmas.

The designer, who exited Gucci in 2015, has teamed with OVS and nonprofit association Save the Children designing a capsule collection of Christmas jumpers for men, women and kids, which the retailer will start selling from December.

Part of the proceeds will benefit Save the Children to support a number of still undisclosed projects in Italy and abroad. OVS has been a partner of the organization for the past 10 years.

Landing in stores and on OVS’ online shop ahead of Christmas Jumper Day, which the nonprofit has scheduled for Dec. 14, the bomber-style jumpers feature traditional jacquard sweater motifs on the front and the face of a giant winking snowman on the back. They are available in three color combinations: red and white; black and white, and white and red.

“I know the work that Save the Children is doing to save and help children in Italy and abroad, and I’m more than happy to offer my personal contribution to develop new initiatives to raise awareness and money for the organization. Christmas Jumper Day is a funny and creative initiative yet highly symbolic, as it enables people to recognize the tangible sign of support toward the lives of thousands of children who need care, education and protection,” said Giannini, who joined the board of Save the Children in 2017.

Along with producing and selling the special jumpers collection, OVS will also install fund-raising boxes in its stores, throughout December. “We’ve been supporting Christmas Jumper Day since its launch in Italy [2016]. This year’s special initiative makes us particularly proud and we hope to be able to improve our contribution thanks to the sensitivity and generosity of our customers,” said Stefano Beraldo, chief executive officer of OVS.

During her career at Gucci, the Roman designer made social issues a focus both for the brand and for herself. In particular, in 2013 together with Beyoncé Knowles and Salma Hayek Pinault, she and Gucci launched Chime for Change, created with the goal to support women’s and girls’ education, health services and justice. In 2011, Giannini also received the UNICEF Women of Compassion award.