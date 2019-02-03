NEXT MOVES: Frida Giannini, Gucci’s creative director until 2015, hinted at the possibility of a comeback to fashion as early as 2019 in a Sunday interview with Italy’s daily paper Il Sole 24 Ore.

“Throughout these years I’ve been submitted several offers: some I discarded, some I considered. Yes, it’s possible that there will be interesting news this year,” the designer is quoted as saying. “Should I make a comeback to fashion, I’d want it to be for a less all-absorbing role than [the one] I had at Gucci,” Giannini noted. Further details were not revealed.

After exiting Gucci, Giannini kept a low profile and eased out of the fashion world. In the interview she confessed: “When you are absorbed by an apical role in the [fashion] sector, with all the media exposure at the digital era’s fast pace, there’s little time left to reflect and find objectivity. These years [looking] ‘from the window’ have been positive for this reason, as well.”

Since her abrupt departure from Gucci, Giannini has focused on her role as the mother of her daughter Greta, whom she shares with former Gucci chairman and chief executive officer Patrizio di Marco. The couple tied the knot in June 2015 and Giannini chose Valentino’s then co-creative directors Pierpaolo Piccioli and Maria Grazia Chiuri to design her wedding gown.

Last year, the designer made a brief comeback to fashion for a humanitarian project in partnership with retailer OVS for which she created a Christmas capsule collection of sweaters benefiting the nonprofit association Save the Children, which she joined as a member of the board in 2017.

While at Gucci’s creative helm, the Roman designer made social issues a focus both for the brand and for herself. In particular, in 2013 together with Beyoncé Knowles and Salma Hayek Pinault, she and Gucci launched Chime for Change, created with the goal to support women’s and girls’ education, health services and justice. In 2011, Giannini also received the UNICEF Women of Compassion award.

After leaving the Kering-owned brand at the end of 2014, Di Marco took on the role of chairman of the board at Italian footwear and apparel company Golden Goose Deluxe Brand last year.