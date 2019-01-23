GOOD OLD DAYS: The Jean Paul Gaultier show Wednesday afternoon got Debi Mazar reminiscing about the good old days, when she used to hang out with her good friend Madonna and the designer.

“A lot of my friends were in the show and it was just the era, I was a part of it and it was very refreshing and exciting, but also down-to-earth, because we were among friends and it was comfortable,” she said. “It was just so dramatic and theatrical, it felt like a Fellini film, but set in Paris, a French Fellini.”

She continued, “It wasn’t that sort of uptight French experience, it was more of the punk French experience of the time.”

Mazar came to Paris from Bilbao, where she was up for a Feroz award for her work on TV series “Arde Madrid,” released last year.

There were several other longtime friends in the front row as well as walking the show. Catherine Deneuve, Farida Khelfa, Amanda Lear and Blanca Li were among those gathered to watch models including Dita Von Teese, Pat and Anna Cleveland and Coco Rocha on the runway. Kat Graham, Irina Shayk and Line Renaud were also among the familiar faces.

Miss Fame was taking in her first Gaultier show. “I’ve gotten to work with him with Fashion Freak Show, and that was my first time meeting him, where he actually touched my skin, it was wonderful. It’s a dream as an artist to work with him,” enthused the drag artist, currently working on May launches for the Miss Fame Beauty line that launched in September.

Renaud is busy preparing this year’s fund-raising actions for Sidaction, which includes Thursday night’s gala dinner that caps off couture week.

“We’re crossing our fingers to raise as much money as possible,” said the veteran actress, who is vice president of the fund-raising organization.

“We’ve made so much progress, we’ve been fighting AIDS for years, and you can live with it today but alas, people are still dying of it, and we absolutely must work to fight it.”